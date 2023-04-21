Telecom arm Reliance Jio eported single-digit growth sequentially in the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹4,716 crore in Q4FY23, registering 1.7% QoQ and 13.01% YoY growth. Jio also saw a 1.7% growth sequentially in revenue from operations to ₹23,394 crore in Q4FY23 compared to ₹22,998 crore in Q3 of the same fiscal, but growth was higher by 11.9% YoY.

