Reliance Industries profit drops on exceptional loss due to covid-19

MUMBAI : Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by market capitalisation, today reported a consolidated profit of 6,348 crore during January-March quarter 2020, registering a decline of 45.5% quarter-on-quarter and 38.7% year on year

The company said earnings were impacted by an exceptional loss of 4,267 crore due to fall in oil prices and demand destruction post covid-19.

The consolidated profit in the previous quarter was 11,640 crore and in the corresponding quarter last year, it was 10,362 crore.

Revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 11.1% sequentially to 1,36,240 crore, and the year-on-year fall in revenue was 2.4%.

"Despite the daunting challenges arising from the fallout of the global pandemic, our company has once again delivered a resilient performance for FY 2019-20. Our O2C (Oil to Chemicals) businesses delivered sustained earnings due to its integrated portfolio, cost-competitiveness, feedstock flexibility and product placement capabilities. We continue to operate all our major facilities at near normal utilisation levels," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL.

