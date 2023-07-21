Reliance Q1 Results: Net profit declines 10% to ₹16,011 crore on weaker O2C biz, revenue down 4%; dividend declared1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:59 PM IST
RIL Q1 Results: Reliance Industries reported a net profit of ₹16,011 crore, down 10.8 per cent, compared to ₹17,955 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Reliance Industries (RIL) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 21
