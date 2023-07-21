Jio Financial Services was valued at ₹261.85 per share on the NSE at the end of a special pre-open call auction session conducted in the capital market segment for price discovery on Thursday. The discovered price of Jio Financial Services is above analyst expectations who had valued it at ₹125-225. Analysts' valuations were based on around six per cent treasury stake in Reliance Industries, which Jio Financial Services would own.

