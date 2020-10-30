Reliance Industries Q2 net profit declines 15% to 9,567 cr, beats estimates

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit declines 15% to ₹9,567 cr, beats estimates1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
RIL's consolidated net revenue fell by 24.25% to ₹1.16 trillion
Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday reported 15.05% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at ₹9,567 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, dented by lower revenue.
The Mumbai-headquartered company had posted consolidated net profit of ₹11,262 crore in the same quarter last year, RIL said in a filing to the exchange.
Profit was higher than ₹9,017.10 estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 11 analysts.
RIL's consolidated net revenue fell by 24.25% to ₹1.16 trillion in July-September quarter of FY21, compared to ₹1.53 trillion in the corresponding quarter.
On standalone basis, the net profit fell 32.53% YoY to ₹6,546 crore, while revenue dipped 32.78% to ₹61,246 crore.
Shares of the RIL settled 1.37% higher to close at ₹2,054.35 apiece, while the benchmark index, Sensex closed 135.78 points, or 0.34% down to close at 39,614.07
