Reliance Industries Q2 results: Profit surges 16% as all three engines gain steam

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 16% growth in profit for the July-September quarter on the back of marginal improvements across all three of its key businesses—oil–to–chemicals (O2C), telecom, and retail.

India’s most valuable listed company reported a consolidated profit of ₹22,146 crore for the second quarter, up from ₹19,101 crore a year prior. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 10% year-on-year to ₹2.83 trillion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 15% on-year to ₹50,367 crore.

“Reliance delivered a robust performance during 2QFY26 led by strong contributions from O2C, Jio, and Retail businesses,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries. “Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6% growth on a Y-o-Y basis, reflecting agile business operations, domestic focused portfolio, and structural growth in the Indian economy.”

Reliance Industries’s O2C business, which refines crude oil into fuel and other chemicals, benefitted from a sharp growth in diesel cracks—the difference between the price of crude oil and the diesel produced from it—in September. This helped improve Reliance’s gross refining margin (GRM), a key indicator of a refinery's profitability,

Revenue from the O2C business increased 3% on-year to ₹1.6 trillion in the second quarter, while EBITDA expanded 21% to ₹15,008 crore.

Diesel cracks are an indicator of how beneficial it is for refiners to process crude into fuel. The spread between the price of crude oil and diesel increased from about $16 per barrel in August to $20 in September, as per JP Morgan analysts.

Every $1 per barrel increase in GRM will translate to a 2% increase in consolidated EBITDA and a 4% increase in net profit for Reliance Industries in 2026–27, the analysts estimated.

Reliance’s telecom and retail businesses Reliance Industries’s telecom business surpassed 500 million subscribers during the second quarter, while its average revenue per use (ARPU) increased 1% from the April-June period to ₹211.4.

Revenue of Jio Platforms Ltd, which houses Reliance’s telecom business, grew 15% on-year to ₹42,652 crore, while EBITDA grew 18% to ₹18,757 crore.

Jio Platforms, which also houses the company’s digital business, is headed for a public markets debut next year.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which houses the company’s retail business, reported an 18% increase in revenue to ₹90,018 crore and a 17% increase in EBITDA to ₹6,816 crore.