Reliance Industries Q2: Telecom, retail likely to drive growth

NEW DELHI: The retail and telecom of verticals of behemoth Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are likely to have witnessed improved business during the July-September quarter (Q2) because of the easing of lockdown curbs.

Investors will eye any commentary on the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s take on the legal battle between Amazon.com Inc and Future Group, which has put on hold the acquisition of the latter by RIL.

RIL will scheduled to report its September quarter earnings later today.

Barring refinery, all segments are expected to report higher revenues for Q2, analysts said, which may lead to a marginal improvement in consolidated net profit from a year ago. “Overall, we estimate RIL's minority adjustment in consolidated PAT (profit after tax) to improve 4% q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) to ₹86 billion, UBS Global Research said in a report.

Among the three retail businesses, grocery, both offline and online, is expected to have fared better, followed by electronics. Fashion and apparel may show the slowest recovery as customers stayed away from discretionary spends during the quarter, analysts said.

"We estimate retail revenues will increase 12% qoq (-14% yoy) & Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins to be 4.2%, leading to overall Ebit growth of 51% qoq," Bofa Securities said in a research report.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the company’s telecom subsidiary, is likely to continue with its growth momentum in the September quarter. Key metrics such as average revenue per user (Arpu) may improve with physical and digital recharges picking up and low-end feature phone users such as migrant workers returning to cities as the economy reopens.

Additions to 4G subscriber base may also help Reliance Jio clock higher revenues. “We expect 14 million net subscriber additions accompanied by Arpu improving q-o-q to ₹145 per month," UBS said. Jio has reported an Arpu of ₹140.3 in the June quarter.

Rival Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, which announced Q2 earnings earlier this week, have reported a rise in Arpu as they signed up more higher-paying customers who seek quality.

Reliance Jio’s key performance indicators will improve on the back of higher recharges, gross subscriber additions and shift to 4G network, Axis Capital said in a report.

Refinery, which is expected to be the weakest segment for the September quarter, may register a 4% q-o-q decline in Ebit. “This is largely led by gradual recovery, a planned shutdown and a GRM (gross refining margin) of $6.2 (vs $6.3 in Q1), Bofa Securities said.

For petro-chemicals, Ebit is likely to rise 10% q-o-q driven by volume and margin uptake.

