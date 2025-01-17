Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025:Reliance Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 6.97% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹18540 crore, reflecting a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue reached ₹243865 crore, marking a significant growth.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.56% while the profit saw an impressive increase of 11.94%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.61% quarter-over-quarter and 13.34% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.
The operating income also showed positive trends, up by 16.92% quarter-over-quarter and 10.29% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹13.7, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 7.37%. This performance comes amidst fluctuating market conditions.
In the last week, Reliance Industries delivered a return of 0.93%, but the stock has faced challenges with a -20.18% return over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has managed to gain 4.2%. Currently, the company boasts a market cap of ₹1713807 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1608.8 and a low of ₹1201.5.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, the analysis from 32 analysts covering the company reflects a mixed outlook. Three analysts have given a Sell rating, three have rated it as Hold, while 16 analysts recommend Buy, and 10 analysts suggest a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, indicating positive sentiment among market watchers.
Reliance Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|243865
|235481
|+3.56%
|227970
|+6.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7155
|6649
|+7.61%
|6313
|+13.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13181
|12880
|+2.34%
|12903
|+2.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|213257
|209303
|+1.89%
|200217
|+6.51%
|Operating Income
|30608
|26178
|+16.92%
|27753
|+10.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28769
|25259
|+13.9%
|25986
|+10.71%
|Net Income
|18540
|16563
|+11.94%
|17265
|+7.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.7
|12.24
|+11.93%
|12.76
|+7.37%
