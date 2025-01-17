Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.38% YOY, profit at ₹18540 crore and revenue at ₹243865 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025:Reliance Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 6.97% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter stood at 18540 crore, reflecting a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue reached 243865 crore, marking a significant growth.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.56% while the profit saw an impressive increase of 11.94%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.61% quarter-over-quarter and 13.34% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive trends, up by 16.92% quarter-over-quarter and 10.29% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 13.7, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 7.37%. This performance comes amidst fluctuating market conditions.

In the last week, Reliance Industries delivered a return of 0.93%, but the stock has faced challenges with a -20.18% return over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has managed to gain 4.2%. Currently, the company boasts a market cap of 1713807 crore, with a 52-week high of 1608.8 and a low of 1201.5.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, the analysis from 32 analysts covering the company reflects a mixed outlook. Three analysts have given a Sell rating, three have rated it as Hold, while 16 analysts recommend Buy, and 10 analysts suggest a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, indicating positive sentiment among market watchers.

Reliance Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue243865235481+3.56%227970+6.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71556649+7.61%6313+13.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization1318112880+2.34%12903+2.15%
Total Operating Expense213257209303+1.89%200217+6.51%
Operating Income3060826178+16.92%27753+10.29%
Net Income Before Taxes2876925259+13.9%25986+10.71%
Net Income1854016563+11.94%17265+7.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.712.24+11.93%12.76+7.37%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹18540Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹243865Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
