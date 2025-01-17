Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.38% YOY, profit at ₹18540 crore and revenue at ₹243865 crore

Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025:Reliance Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 6.97% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹18540 crore, reflecting a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue reached ₹243865 crore, marking a significant growth.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.56% while the profit saw an impressive increase of 11.94%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.61% quarter-over-quarter and 13.34% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive trends, up by 16.92% quarter-over-quarter and 10.29% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹13.7, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 7.37%. This performance comes amidst fluctuating market conditions.

In the last week, Reliance Industries delivered a return of 0.93%, but the stock has faced challenges with a -20.18% return over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has managed to gain 4.2%. Currently, the company boasts a market cap of ₹1713807 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1608.8 and a low of ₹1201.5.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, the analysis from 32 analysts covering the company reflects a mixed outlook. Three analysts have given a Sell rating, three have rated it as Hold, while 16 analysts recommend Buy, and 10 analysts suggest a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, indicating positive sentiment among market watchers.

Reliance Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 243865 235481 +3.56% 227970 +6.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7155 6649 +7.61% 6313 +13.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 13181 12880 +2.34% 12903 +2.15% Total Operating Expense 213257 209303 +1.89% 200217 +6.51% Operating Income 30608 26178 +16.92% 27753 +10.29% Net Income Before Taxes 28769 25259 +13.9% 25986 +10.71% Net Income 18540 16563 +11.94% 17265 +7.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.7 12.24 +11.93% 12.76 +7.37%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

