Reliance Q3 Results: Reliance Industries Limited reported a 9.3% increase in its net profit to ₹17,265 crore in the third quarter of FY 23-24. The company's total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,27,970 crore during the quarter under review.

Reliance Industries Q3 results live updates

RIL's EBITDA increased by 16.7% YoY to ₹44,678 crore, with the major contribution of Jio and Reliance Retail. Jio's EBITDA increased by 11.5 percent YoY with higher revenue and an increase in margins. Whereas, Reliance Retail's EBITDA jumped by 31.1 percent annually due to massive footfalls amid the festive season. EBITDA margin for RRVL improved by 50 bps to 8.4 percent reflecting operating leverage and continued focus on cost management initiatives

