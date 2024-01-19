Reliance Q3 Results: Reliance Industries Limited reported a 9.3% increase in its net profit to ₹17,265 crore in the third quarter of FY 23-24. The company's total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,27,970 crore during the quarter under review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The giant conglomerate's gross revenue increased by 3.2 % YoY to ₹248,160 crore against ₹2,40,532 crore reported in a year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RIL's EBITDA increased by 16.7% YoY to ₹44,678 crore, with the major contribution of Jio and Reliance Retail. Jio's EBITDA increased by 11.5 percent YoY with higher revenue and an increase in margins. Whereas, Reliance Retail's EBITDA jumped by 31.1 percent annually due to massive footfalls amid the festive season.

EBITDA margin for RRVL improved by 50 bps to 8.4 percent reflecting operating leverage and continued focus on cost management initiatives. The depreciation of the company rose by 26.7% annually to ₹12,903 crore on an expanded asset base across all the businesses. Due to higher loan balances and interest rates, finance costs rose by 11.3% YoY to ₹5,789 crore.

The total capital expenditure of ₹30,102 crore in Q3 FY24 was invested in RIL's plans related to pan-India 5G roll-out, expansion of retail infrastructure, and new energy business. The capital expenditure amount doesn't include the amount spent on the spectrum and is adjusted for capital advances and regrouping of assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Jio has completed in India the fastest rollout of True 5G services anywhere in the world. Every city, town, and village in the country is now equipped with high-speed digital connectivity, which will usher in a new era of unparalleled digital accessibility and technology-led growth," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, of Reliance Industries Limited.

Highlighting the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA growth of the oil and gas segment, Mukesh Ambani said, “ I am happy to note that KG D6 is now contributing 30% of India’s gas production, fueling its transition towards a greener and cleaner tomorrow."

The O2C segment of RIL delivered strong performance with the help of operational flexibility and strong domestic demand. He also informed about the New Energy Giga Complex which will be commissioned in the second half of 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!