Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 71.59% YOY

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : Reliance Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 72.99% & the profit decreased by 71.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 9.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8% q-o-q & decreased by 72.59% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 71.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹28.01 for Q4 which decreased by 71.41% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Industries has delivered 0.87% return in the last 1 week, 30.78% return in the last 6 months, and 14.5% YTD return.

Currently, Reliance Industries has a market cap of ₹2002440 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3024.9 & ₹2131.65 respectively.

As of 24 Apr, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Reliance Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 240715 227970 +5.59% 891311 -72.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6818 6313 +8% 24872 -72.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 13569 12903 +5.16% 40303 -66.33% Total Operating Expense 211768 200217 +5.77% 789452 -73.18% Operating Income 28947 27753 +4.3% 101859 -71.58% Net Income Before Taxes 27820 25986 +7.06% 94046 -70.42% Net Income 18951 17265 +9.77% 66702 -71.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.01 25.52 +9.76% 97.96 -71.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18951Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹240715Cr

