Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 71.59% YOY

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 71.59% YOY

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : Reliance Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 72.99% & the profit decreased by 71.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 9.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8% q-o-q & decreased by 72.59% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 71.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 28.01 for Q4 which decreased by 71.41% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Industries has delivered 0.87% return in the last 1 week, 30.78% return in the last 6 months, and 14.5% YTD return.

Currently, Reliance Industries has a market cap of 2002440 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3024.9 & 2131.65 respectively.

As of 24 Apr, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Reliance Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue240715227970+5.59%891311-72.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68186313+8%24872-72.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization1356912903+5.16%40303-66.33%
Total Operating Expense211768200217+5.77%789452-73.18%
Operating Income2894727753+4.3%101859-71.58%
Net Income Before Taxes2782025986+7.06%94046-70.42%
Net Income1895117265+9.77%66702-71.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.0125.52+9.76%97.96-71.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18951Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹240715Cr

