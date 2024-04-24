Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 71.59% YOY

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : Reliance Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 72.99% & the profit decreased by 71.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 9.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8% q-o-q & decreased by 72.59% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 71.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹28.01 for Q4 which decreased by 71.41% Y-o-Y.
Reliance Industries has delivered 0.87% return in the last 1 week, 30.78% return in the last 6 months, and 14.5% YTD return.
Currently, Reliance Industries has a market cap of ₹2002440 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3024.9 & ₹2131.65 respectively.
As of 24 Apr, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Reliance Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|240715
|227970
|+5.59%
|891311
|-72.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6818
|6313
|+8%
|24872
|-72.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13569
|12903
|+5.16%
|40303
|-66.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|211768
|200217
|+5.77%
|789452
|-73.18%
|Operating Income
|28947
|27753
|+4.3%
|101859
|-71.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27820
|25986
|+7.06%
|94046
|-70.42%
|Net Income
|18951
|17265
|+9.77%
|66702
|-71.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|28.01
|25.52
|+9.76%
|97.96
|-71.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹18951Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹240715Cr
