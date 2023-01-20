Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

RIL Q3 Results Live Updates: Jio's revenue up 19% YoY; EBITDA margin at 52.2%

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:08 PM ISTLivemint
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani.

  • Reliance Industries (RIL) Q3 Results: RIL's core earnings for the October-December quarter is likely to be better than the September quarter, due to an improvement in O2C and the E&P businesses, coupled with steady performance of the telecom and retail verticals

Reliance Industries (RIL) Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to see a double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA for the December quarter on the back of improvement in Oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and the exploration & production (E&P) businesses and retail performance, when it reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on Friday.

20 Jan 2023, 06:05 PM IST On RIL's sequential growth in earnings

Global investment bank JPMorgan had said that the sequential growth in RIL earnings will be largely driven by the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business due to the benefits from the removal of SEZ export tax and the E&P business, as higher prices flow through from October 2022.

20 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST JPMorgan on RIL

In a note earlier, JPMorgan said, “The projected PAT growth is lower than EBITDA growth as interest costs should increase given weaker INR and higher E&P (exploration & production) related depreciation."

20 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM IST Reliance Retail expectations

With an improvement in footfalls during the festive season and the benefits of operating leverage, Reliance Retail will continue its strong growth show, analysts believe. The launch of Reliance Retail's FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brand Independence and the acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry were the two key announcements made on the retail front last quarter.

20 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM IST Jio margin

Operating profit margin for the December quarter improved to 26.6% as against 26.3% in September 2022 and 26.1% in the year-ago period. Net profit margin came in at 17.1% as compared to 17% in September 2022 and 26.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

20 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST Jio Q3 update

Jio posted a net profit of 4,638 crore in Q3FY23. On a sequential basis, the net profit was up by 2.65%, from 4,518 crore in the September quarter. Jio's revenue from operations inflated to 22,998 crore in December quarter from 19,347 YoY, a rise of 18.87%.

20 Jan 2023, 05:29 PM IST RIL Q3: Brokerages see an improvement in earnings

Prabhudas Lilladher expects the company to report a profit after tax (PAT) of 94,282 crore - a growth of 12.8% year-on-year - on sales of 13,24,585 crore - an year-on-year growth of 7.3%.

Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects the third quarter consolidated profit after tax to come in at 17,316 crore on sales of 2,21,949 crore - a 20% jump year-on-year, but a 3.5% fall on a sequential basis. It expects operating margins for the said quarter to come in at 15.7%.

20 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST Reliance Jio Q3FY23

- PAT at 4,638 cr

-Revenue at 22,998 cr

- EBITDA at 12,009 cr

- Margins at 52.2 %

20 Jan 2023, 05:14 PM IST Reliance Jio Q3 in line with estimates

Jio reports earnings in-line with estimates. The sector's revenue soared 3% QoQ and margin came in at over 52%. Full report here

20 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST Reliance Jio Q3 net profit at ₹4,638 cr

Reliance Jio reports a net profit of 4,638 crore for the third quarter (October-December).

20 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST RIL EBITDA expected to rise on sequential basis

Reliance Industries is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the October-December quarter.

20 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST RIL shares close lower

Ahead of its earnings announcement, RIL shares closed 1.15% lower at 2,442.70 apiece on the BSE.

20 Jan 2023, 05:05 PM IST RIL revenue set to grow, powered by Jio and retail

Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd's results for the third quarter are expected to be better than the September (Q2) numbers due to an improvement in the mainstay energy business, coupled with steady performance of the telecom and retail verticals.

20 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST RIL to release its Dec qtr results today

RIL is scheduled to release its third (October to December) quarter results for the current financial year on Friday, 20 January 2023, post market hours.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP