RIL Q3 Results Live Updates: Jio's revenue up 19% YoY; EBITDA margin at 52.2%

20 Jan 2023, 06:05 PM IST
On RIL's sequential growth in earnings
Global investment bank JPMorgan had said that the sequential growth in RIL earnings will be largely driven by the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business due to the benefits from the removal of SEZ export tax and the E&P business, as higher prices flow through from October 2022.
20 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST
JPMorgan on RIL
In a note earlier, JPMorgan said, “The projected PAT growth is lower than EBITDA growth as interest costs should increase given weaker INR and higher E&P (exploration & production) related depreciation."
20 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Reliance Retail expectations
With an improvement in footfalls during the festive season and the benefits of operating leverage, Reliance Retail will continue its strong growth show, analysts believe. The launch of Reliance Retail's FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brand Independence and the acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry were the two key announcements made on the retail front last quarter.
20 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Jio margin
Operating profit margin for the December quarter improved to 26.6% as against 26.3% in September 2022 and 26.1% in the year-ago period. Net profit margin came in at 17.1% as compared to 17% in September 2022 and 26.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.
20 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Jio Q3 update
Jio posted a net profit of ₹4,638 crore in Q3FY23. On a sequential basis, the net profit was up by 2.65%, from ₹4,518 crore in the September quarter. Jio's revenue from operations inflated to ₹22,998 crore in December quarter from ₹19,347 YoY, a rise of 18.87%.
20 Jan 2023, 05:29 PM IST
RIL Q3: Brokerages see an improvement in earnings
Prabhudas Lilladher expects the company to report a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹94,282 crore - a growth of 12.8% year-on-year - on sales of ₹13,24,585 crore - an year-on-year growth of 7.3%.
Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects the third quarter consolidated profit after tax to come in at ₹17,316 crore on sales of ₹2,21,949 crore - a 20% jump year-on-year, but a 3.5% fall on a sequential basis. It expects operating margins for the said quarter to come in at 15.7%.
20 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Reliance Jio Q3FY23
- PAT at ₹4,638 cr
-Revenue at ₹22,998 cr
- EBITDA at ₹12,009 cr
- Margins at 52.2 %
20 Jan 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Reliance Jio Q3 in line with estimates
Jio reports earnings in-line with estimates. The sector's revenue soared 3% QoQ and margin came in at over 52%. Full report here
20 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Reliance Jio Q3 net profit at ₹4,638 cr
Reliance Jio reports a net profit of ₹4,638 crore for the third quarter (October-December).
20 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST
RIL EBITDA expected to rise on sequential basis
Reliance Industries is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the October-December quarter.
20 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST
RIL shares close lower
Ahead of its earnings announcement, RIL shares closed 1.15% lower at ₹2,442.70 apiece on the BSE.
20 Jan 2023, 05:05 PM IST
RIL revenue set to grow, powered by Jio and retail
Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd's results for the third quarter are expected to be better than the September (Q2) numbers due to an improvement in the mainstay energy business, coupled with steady performance of the telecom and retail verticals.
20 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
RIL to release its Dec qtr results today
RIL is scheduled to release its third (October to December) quarter results for the current financial year on Friday, 20 January 2023, post market hours.