Reliance Industries to announce Q3FY24 results on 19 January

India's multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its third-quarter results on 19 January. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that a presentation to analysts and media on the financial results ending 31 December 2023 will be made on the same day after the board's meeting.