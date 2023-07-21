Reliance Jio Infocomm released its Q1 results on Friday and reported a 12% (YoY) jump in its net consolidated profits to ₹4,863 from ₹4,335 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The revenue of Reliance Jio Infocomm was up by 10% (YoY) to ₹24,042 crore from ₹21,873 crore during Q1FY23. The results were largely in line with the screen estimates.

Sequentially, the company witnessed a 3% (QoQ) jump in net profit which was ₹4,716 crore during Q4FY23. The revenues during the same quarter were 2.7% lower at ₹23,394.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization of the Reliance Jio jumped 15% to 12,578 crore from 10,964 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The margin also improved from 50.1% to 52.3%.

Reliance Jio dominates Indian telecom space

Reliance Jio continues to hold its dominance over the Indian telecom market and as per the latest telecom data of April 2023, the company is on top with a market share of 37.9%. During April 2023, Reliance Jio added 30.4 lakh subscribers and numbers are consistent with their overall additions throughout the last year.

To increase its hold over the market, Reliance Jio recently launched a 'Jio Bharat V2 4G smartphone for just ₹999. "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is adopting a novel strategy by directing its attention towards both 5G consumer and enterprise sectors, a departure from the conventional approach where most of a telecom company's income came from consumer mobility services.

The company intends to make its 5G services affordable for consumers, aiming to encourage widespread adoption. Simultaneously, the company plans to cater to a substantial market segment consisting of 35-50 million small and medium-scale businesses, as well as at least 100 million households, with the objective of promoting broadband usage. This increased broadband usage will be treated as a separate revenue source, further contributing to the company's monetization efforts.

“We’ve never approached a business by the tariff as a principle. First, we look at adoption as the principle which creates value and, when it does, we can extract that value," an executive said.