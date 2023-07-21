Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 results: Net profit grows 12% to 4,863 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm released its Q1 results on Friday and reported a 12% (YoY) jump in its net consolidated profits to ₹4,863 from ₹4,335 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The revenue of Reliance Jio Infocomm was up by 10% (YoY) to ₹24,042 crore from ₹21,873 crore during Q1FY23. The results were largely in line with the screen estimates.

