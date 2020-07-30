Reliance Jio Q1 net profit soars 183% to 2,520 crore; ARPU at 140.3

The total customer base of Reliance Jio has increased to 398.3 million as of June 30. The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 7.5% to ₹140.3. The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and work-from-home boosted data consumption during the this quarter. The total wireless data traffic rose 30.2% YOY to 1,420 crore GB during the quarter.