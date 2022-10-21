Reliance Jio posts 28% YoY rise in Q2 PAT at 4,518 cr, revenue climbs 20%

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of ₹4,518 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The latest quarter PAT climbed by 28.06% from a profit of ₹3,528 crore garnered in Q2FY22, while the bottom line was higher by 4.2% against ₹4,335 crore recorded in Q1FY23. The company's margin expanded by 90 basis points to 51% in Q2FY23 against 50.1% in Q1FY23.
Reliance Jio posted a net profit of ₹4,518 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The latest quarter PAT climbed by 28.06% from a profit of ₹3,528 crore garnered in Q2FY22, while the bottom line was higher by 4.2% against ₹4,335 crore recorded in Q1FY23. The company's margin expanded by 90 basis points to 51% in Q2FY23 against 50.1% in Q1FY23.
However, the telecom major garnered revenue of ₹22,521 crore in Q2FY23 increasing by 20.20% compared to a revenue of ₹18,735 crore in Q2FY22. The revenue was up by 2.96% against ₹21,873 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal.
During the second quarter of FY23, the company's value of services climbed to ₹26,519 crore compared to ₹22,048 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹25,725 crore in Q1FY23.
In the quarter, the company's total expenses stood at ₹16,571 crore compared to ₹14,018 crore in Q1FY22 and ₹16,137 crore in Q1FY23.
EBITDA stood at ₹11,489 crore in Q2FY23 higher by 4.8% from ₹10,964 crore in Q1FY23.
Jio's net profit margin stood at 17% higher than 16% in Q2FY22 and 16.9% in Q1FY23. While its operating margin was unchanged at 26.3% in Q2FY23 compared to the same quarter last year, while inched higher from a margin of 26.2% in Q1FY23.
For the six months of FY23, the company's net profit and revenue rose to ₹8,853 crore and ₹44,394 crore respectively.
The company has basic earnings per share of ₹1.01 per share as of September 30, 2022, rising from ₹0.78 per share in Q2FY22 and ₹0.96 per share in Q1FY23.
Jio recorded a strong rise in its net worth. As of September 30, 2022, the company's net worth stood at ₹1,61,644 crore.
Earlier this month, Jio launched the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps plus speed. RJio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.
