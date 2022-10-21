Reliance Jio posts 28% YoY rise in Q2 PAT at 4,518 cr, revenue climbs 20%

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of ₹4,518 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The latest quarter PAT climbed by 28.06% from a profit of ₹3,528 crore garnered in Q2FY22, while the bottom line was higher by 4.2% against ₹4,335 crore recorded in Q1FY23. The company's margin expanded by 90 basis points to 51% in Q2FY23 against 50.1% in Q1FY23.

