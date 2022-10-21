Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Reliance Jio posts 28% YoY rise in Q2 PAT at 4,518 cr, revenue climbs 20%

Reliance Jio posts 28% YoY rise in Q2 PAT at 4,518 cr, revenue climbs 20%

2 min read . 05:40 PM ISTLivemint
Earlier this month, Jio launched the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

  • In Q1FY23, RJio registered a net profit of 4,335 crore compared to a PAT of 3,501 crore in the same quarter last year - recording a growth of 23.82%. Standalone revenue from operations came in at 21,873 crore in the quarter up by 21.56% yoy and 4.65% qoq.

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of 4,518 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The latest quarter PAT climbed by 28.06% from a profit of 3,528 crore garnered in Q2FY22, while the bottom line was higher by 4.2% against 4,335 crore recorded in Q1FY23. The company's margin expanded by 90 basis points to 51% in Q2FY23 against 50.1% in Q1FY23.

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of 4,518 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The latest quarter PAT climbed by 28.06% from a profit of 3,528 crore garnered in Q2FY22, while the bottom line was higher by 4.2% against 4,335 crore recorded in Q1FY23. The company's margin expanded by 90 basis points to 51% in Q2FY23 against 50.1% in Q1FY23.

However, the telecom major garnered revenue of 22,521 crore in Q2FY23 increasing by 20.20% compared to a revenue of 18,735 crore in Q2FY22. The revenue was up by 2.96% against 21,873 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal.

However, the telecom major garnered revenue of 22,521 crore in Q2FY23 increasing by 20.20% compared to a revenue of 18,735 crore in Q2FY22. The revenue was up by 2.96% against 21,873 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal.

During the second quarter of FY23, the company's value of services climbed to 26,519 crore compared to 22,048 crore in Q2FY22 and 25,725 crore in Q1FY23.

During the second quarter of FY23, the company's value of services climbed to 26,519 crore compared to 22,048 crore in Q2FY22 and 25,725 crore in Q1FY23.

In the quarter, the company's total expenses stood at 16,571 crore compared to 14,018 crore in Q1FY22 and 16,137 crore in Q1FY23.

In the quarter, the company's total expenses stood at 16,571 crore compared to 14,018 crore in Q1FY22 and 16,137 crore in Q1FY23.

EBITDA stood at 11,489 crore in Q2FY23 higher by 4.8% from 10,964 crore in Q1FY23.

EBITDA stood at 11,489 crore in Q2FY23 higher by 4.8% from 10,964 crore in Q1FY23.

Jio's net profit margin stood at 17% higher than 16% in Q2FY22 and 16.9% in Q1FY23. While its operating margin was unchanged at 26.3% in Q2FY23 compared to the same quarter last year, while inched higher from a margin of 26.2% in Q1FY23.

Jio's net profit margin stood at 17% higher than 16% in Q2FY22 and 16.9% in Q1FY23. While its operating margin was unchanged at 26.3% in Q2FY23 compared to the same quarter last year, while inched higher from a margin of 26.2% in Q1FY23.

For the six months of FY23, the company's net profit and revenue rose to 8,853 crore and 44,394 crore respectively.

For the six months of FY23, the company's net profit and revenue rose to 8,853 crore and 44,394 crore respectively.

The company has basic earnings per share of 1.01 per share as of September 30, 2022, rising from 0.78 per share in Q2FY22 and 0.96 per share in Q1FY23.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company has basic earnings per share of 1.01 per share as of September 30, 2022, rising from 0.78 per share in Q2FY22 and 0.96 per share in Q1FY23.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Jio recorded a strong rise in its net worth. As of September 30, 2022, the company's net worth stood at 1,61,644 crore.

Jio recorded a strong rise in its net worth. As of September 30, 2022, the company's net worth stood at 1,61,644 crore.

Earlier this month, Jio launched the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps plus speed. RJio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.

Earlier this month, Jio launched the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps plus speed. RJio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP