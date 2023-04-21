Reliance Jio posts single-digit growth sequentially in Q4 earnings, PAT rises to ₹4,716 cr1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:23 PM IST
- Reliance Jio has posted single-digit growth in Q4 earnings on quarter-on-quarter basis.
Reliance Industries-backed telecom giant, Reliance Jio reported single-digit growth sequentially in the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹4,716 crore in Q4FY23, registering 1.7% QoQ and 13.01% YoY growth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×