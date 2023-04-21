Hello User
Reliance Jio posts single-digit growth sequentially in Q4 earnings, PAT rises to 4,716 cr

Reliance Jio posts single-digit growth sequentially in Q4 earnings, PAT rises to 4,716 cr

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
People coming for query about Reliance Jio sim. Not getting today only from 5 Sep in market. Photo by Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

  • Reliance Jio has posted single-digit growth in Q4 earnings on quarter-on-quarter basis.

Reliance Industries-backed telecom giant, Reliance Jio reported single-digit growth sequentially in the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of 4,716 crore in Q4FY23, registering 1.7% QoQ and 13.01% YoY growth.

Jio had posted a PAT of 4,638 crore in Q3FY23 and 4,173 crore in Q4FY22.

In terms of the top-line front, Jio also saw a 1.7% growth sequentially in revenue from operations to 23,394 crore in Q4FY23 compared to 22,998 crore in Q3 of the same fiscal. But growth was at a much higher scale of 11.9% as against revenue of 20,901 crore that was seen in Q4 of FY22.

Jio's income from the value of services came in at 27,539 crore in Q4FY23, as against 24,602 crore in Q4FY22 and 27,055 crore in Q3FY23.

As of March 31, 2022, Jio's net worth (including retained earnings) picked up to 2,15,997 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY23, the company's net profit stood at 18,207 crore up by 22.9% from 14,817 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at 90,786 crore in FY23 versus 76,977 crore in FY22, recording a growth of 17.9%.

