In terms of the top-line front, Jio also saw a 1.7% growth sequentially in revenue from operations to ₹23,394 crore in Q4FY23 compared to ₹22,998 crore in Q3 of the same fiscal. But growth was at a much higher scale of 11.9% as against revenue of ₹20,901 crore that was seen in Q4 of FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}