Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 46% to 891 crore; ARPU falls to 122

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio reported near 46% jump in net profit at ₹891 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2019. It was ₹612 crore in the year-ago period.

The telecom operator posted an impressive 49% increase in EBITDA at ₹4,686 crore while its EBITDA margin was at 40% during the quarter.

The revenue from operations rose 44% to ₹11,679 crore as compared to ₹8,109 crore in June 2018.

Despite larger consumer base across tariff plans, customer engagement improved with higher data usage of 11.4 GB per user per month, the company said.

During the quarter, Voice over LTE (VoLTE) consumption per subscriber was at 821 minutes per month and average revenue per user (ARPU) fell to ₹122 per subscriber per month.

Jio Infocomm has overtaken rival Bharti Airtel to become the second largest operator in terms of mobile subscriber base, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, made public on Friday, showed. Jio's subscriber base was at 331.3 million as on 30 June, 2019 and the June quarter net subscriber addition was at 24.5 million.