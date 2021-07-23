Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit grows 45% to 3,651 cr, ARPU at 138

Reliance Jio reported net profit of ₹3,651 crore for the first quarte of current fiscal, rising 45 per cent as against ₹2,519 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Cash profit during the period under review was ₹8,063 crore, higher by 31 per cent on annual basis.

Value of services during the June quarter increased to ₹22,267 crore, up 9.8 per cent from ₹20,277 crore in the year-ago period. Quarterly operating revenue stood at ₹18,952 crore, marking a growth of 19 per cent adjusted for IUC as compared to ₹17,254 crore, driven by continued subscriber traction in connectivity business.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew to ₹8,892 crore in Q1 FY22, rising 21.3 per cent as compared to ₹7,332 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin increased 440 bps Y-o-Y to 46.9 per cent from 42.5 per cent, reflecting operational efficiency.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹138.4 per subscriber per month during the quarter under review, with improved subscriber mix and better seasonality being offset by Covid-19 impact, stated a regulatory filing by the parent company on Friday.

As on June 30, 2021, Jio's customer base stood at 440.6 million, with a net addition of 42.3 million customers on annual basis. During the quarter, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company registered net addition of 14.3 million to its subscriber base.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics