Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit grows 45% to 3,651 cr, ARPU at 138

Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit grows 45% to 3,651 cr, ARPU at 138

Premium
Jio Q1 results
1 min read . 08:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Reliance Jio reported customer net addition of 14.3 million during the June quarter on sequential basis, , driven by traction across mobility and homes

Reliance Jio reported net profit of 3,651 crore for the first quarte of current fiscal, rising 45 per cent as against 2,519 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Cash profit during the period under review was 8,063 crore, higher by 31 per cent on annual basis.

Reliance Jio reported net profit of 3,651 crore for the first quarte of current fiscal, rising 45 per cent as against 2,519 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Cash profit during the period under review was 8,063 crore, higher by 31 per cent on annual basis.

Value of services during the June quarter increased to 22,267 crore, up 9.8 per cent from 20,277 crore in the year-ago period. Quarterly operating revenue stood at 18,952 crore, marking a growth of 19 per cent adjusted for IUC as compared to 17,254 crore, driven by continued subscriber traction in connectivity business.

Value of services during the June quarter increased to 22,267 crore, up 9.8 per cent from 20,277 crore in the year-ago period. Quarterly operating revenue stood at 18,952 crore, marking a growth of 19 per cent adjusted for IUC as compared to 17,254 crore, driven by continued subscriber traction in connectivity business.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew to 8,892 crore in Q1 FY22, rising 21.3 per cent as compared to 7,332 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin increased 440 bps Y-o-Y to 46.9 per cent from 42.5 per cent, reflecting operational efficiency.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of 138.4 per subscriber per month during the quarter under review, with improved subscriber mix and better seasonality being offset by Covid-19 impact, stated a regulatory filing by the parent company on Friday.

As on June 30, 2021, Jio's customer base stood at 440.6 million, with a net addition of 42.3 million customers on annual basis. During the quarter, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company registered net addition of 14.3 million to its subscriber base.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he personally owns bitcoin—and ...

Premium

Vodafone faces an existential question after SC ruling

Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; L&T and Bajaj Finance top losers

Premium

Bajaj Auto exports its way out of a slump

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!