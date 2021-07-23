Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit grows 45% to 3,651 cr, ARPU at 138

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance Jio reported customer net addition of 14.3 million during the June quarter on sequential basis, , driven by traction across mobility and homes
Reliance Jio reported net profit of ₹3,651 crore for the first quarte of current fiscal, rising 45 per cent as against ₹2,519 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Cash profit during the period under review was ₹8,063 crore, higher by 31 per cent on annual basis.
Value of services during the June quarter increased to ₹22,267 crore, up 9.8 per cent from ₹20,277 crore in the year-ago period. Quarterly operating revenue stood at ₹18,952 crore, marking a growth of 19 per cent adjusted for IUC as compared to ₹17,254 crore, driven by continued subscriber traction in connectivity business.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew to ₹8,892 crore in Q1 FY22, rising 21.3 per cent as compared to ₹7,332 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin increased 440 bps Y-o-Y to 46.9 per cent from 42.5 per cent, reflecting operational efficiency.
The telecom arm of Reliance Industries reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹138.4 per subscriber per month during the quarter under review, with improved subscriber mix and better seasonality being offset by Covid-19 impact, stated a regulatory filing by the parent company on Friday.
As on June 30, 2021, Jio's customer base stood at 440.6 million, with a net addition of 42.3 million customers on annual basis. During the quarter, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company registered net addition of 14.3 million to its subscriber base.