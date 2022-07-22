Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit jumps nearly 24% to 4,335 crore

Telecom giant, Reliance Jio registered a net profit of ₹4,335 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22) compared to a PAT of ₹3,501 crore in the same quarter last year - recording a growth of 23.82%. Q1 PAT is marginally up from the ₹4173 crore profit witnessed in Q4 of last fiscal. Standalone revenue from operations came in at ₹21,873 crore in the quarter under review, rising by 21.56% from ₹17,994 crore in Q1 a year ago, and also jumped by 4.65% against ₹20,901 crore in the preceding quarter.

