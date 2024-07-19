Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.02% QoQ to ₹5,445 crore

  • Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.02% QoQ to 5,445 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Jul 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 results
Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 results(REUTERS)

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 2.02% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) to 5,445 crore from 5,337 crore in Q4FY24. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at 26,478 crore, up 2% during the quarter ended June from 25,959 crore in Q4FY24. On Friday, Reliance Industries share price closed 1.92% lower at 3,109.50 apiece on BSE.

On a year-on-year basis, the telecom company reported a 12% jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024, from 4,863 crore in Q4FY24. The revenue from operations rose 10.1% from 24,042 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(more to come)

19 Jul 2024
