Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.02% QoQ to ₹5,445 crore

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 2.02% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) to ₹5,445 crore from ₹5,337 crore in Q4FY24. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at ₹26,478 crore, up 2% during the quarter ended June from ₹25,959 crore in Q4FY24. On Friday, Reliance Industries share price closed 1.92% lower at ₹3,109.50 apiece on BSE.

