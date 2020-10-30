Reliance Jio Q2 net profit soars to 2,844 crore; Arpu rises to 145

The RIL telecom unit's revenue from operations for the September quarter rose to ₹17,481 crore from ₹13,130 crore in the same period last year.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,844 crore for the September quarter, nearly two times higher than ₹990 crore posted in the same quarter last fiscal.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,844 crore for the September quarter, nearly two times higher than ₹990 crore posted in the same quarter last fiscal.

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) telecom subsidiary's revenue from operations for the September quarter rose to ₹17,481 crore from ₹13,130 crore in the same period last year.

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) telecom subsidiary's revenue from operations for the September quarter rose to ₹17,481 crore from ₹13,130 crore in the same period last year. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to ₹145 from ₹140 in the June quarter and ₹120 a year ago, buoyed by work from home that drove data consumption higher. The total wireless data traffic rose 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the quarter.

Arpu is the total revenue of the operator divided by the number of users or connections on its network.

With more than 400 million customers, Reliance Jio is India’s largest telecom operator by market share. Jio is the “first operator outside China to have 400 million subscribers in a single-country market", the company said.