Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit rises 12% on year to ₹5,058 crore, ARPU at ₹181.7
Reliance Jio Q2 results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 to ₹5,058 crore from ₹4,518 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net profit for Q2FY24 rose 4% from ₹4,863 crore in Q1FY24. Jio's ARPU or average revenue per user came in at ₹181.7, up 2.5% on year from ₹177.2. Sequentially, it marginally rose by 0.7% from ₹180.5 from Q1FY24.