Reliance Jio Q2 results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 to ₹5,058 crore from ₹4,518 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net profit for Q2FY24 rose 4% from ₹4,863 crore in Q1FY24. Jio's ARPU or average revenue per user came in at ₹181.7, up 2.5% on year from ₹177.2. Sequentially, it marginally rose by 0.7% from ₹180.5 from Q1FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ARPU increased 2.5% Y-o-Y to ₹181.7 driven by better subscriber mix across mobility and wireline partially offset by start of 5G services," the company said in an exchange filing. The monthly churn was 1.7% in 2Q FY24.

The telecom operation of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at ₹24,750 crore during the quarter ended September from ₹22,521 crore , a year-on-year jump of nearly 10%. Sequentially, its grew by 3% from ₹24,042 crore.

“Operating revenue (net of GST) growth was driven by industry leading subscriber growth across mobility and homes and scale-up of digital platforms," the company said in an exchange.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Reliance Jio jumped 12.6% to ₹13,528 crore from ₹12,011 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jio's EBITDA margin improved 80 bps YoY to 50.3% in September quarter.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Jio added an industry-leading 11.1 million users during the quarter, continuing to increase net subscriber gain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the addition of more than 3 Exabytes of data traffic for the second consecutive quarter in 2Q FY24, Jio network engagement remained high. Voice and total data traffic grew 8.3% and 28.5% year over year, respectively. Consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth at Jio Platforms Ltd. were driven by robust subscriber growth across landline and mobile services as well as the platform's expansion into digital services.

"I am happy that Jio remains committed to the vision of a digital India through the launch of two innovative and transformative offerings, JioAirFiber and JioBharat phone. Based on our state-of-theart standalone 5G network, JioAirFiber significantly expands the reach and benefit of high-speed connectivity to millions of households across India. JioBharat phone will enable digital inclusion for millions of Indians and catalyse India’s transformation to next-gen connectivity solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By December 2023, we will also complete Pan-India rollout of 5G services and set a new global benchmark for the fastest roll-out of a 5G network across a large nation," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd in a release today.

Jio finished the world's first-ever commercial FR2 SA mmWave rollout during the quarter. In India, Jio Platforms and NVIDIA will build cutting-edge cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. With the help of this infrastructure, tasks may be completed extremely energy-efficiently and safely thanks to accelerated processing and high-speed secure cloud networking, the company said in its release.

Akash M. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said “Jio True5G will soon be available pan-India to usher in a new digital era for Indians. JioAirFiber has seen very strong customer interest and is set to transform broadband infrastructure in the country by offering fiber like digital experience to homes and small enterprises. Ubiquitous 5G, JioBharat and JioAirFiber are three big growth engines for Jio which would accelerate market share gains and profitability." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

