Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 10% to 3,615 crore
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) net profit rose 10% year-on-year to 3,615 crore for the December quarter. It was 3,291 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations came in at 19,347 crore as against 18,492 crore in the last year period.

The company EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at 10,008 crore, higher by 18% year-on-year, and with this, quarterly EBITDA has crossed 10,000 crore for the first time

