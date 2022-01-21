Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 10% to ₹3,615 crore1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2022, 08:14 PM IST
- Revenue from operations came in at ₹19,347 crore as against ₹18,492 crore in the last year period
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) net profit rose 10% year-on-year to ₹3,615 crore for the December quarter. It was ₹3,291 crore in the last year period.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹19,347 crore as against ₹18,492 crore in the last year period.
The company EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at ₹10,008 crore, higher by 18% year-on-year, and with this, quarterly EBITDA has crossed ₹10,000 crore for the first time
