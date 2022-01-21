Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 10% to 3,615 crore

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 10% to 3,615 crore

Deals with Hathway and Den will help Reliance Jio GigaFiber achieve last-mile connectivity. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Revenue from operations came in at 19,347 crore as against 18,492 crore in the last year period

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) net profit rose 10% year-on-year to 3,615 crore for the December quarter. It was 3,291 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations came in at 19,347 crore as against 18,492 crore in the last year period.

The company EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at 10,008 crore, higher by 18% year-on-year, and with this, quarterly EBITDA has crossed 10,000 crore for the first time

