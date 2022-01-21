Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 10% to 3,615 crore

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 10% to ₹3,615 crore1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
- Revenue from operations came in at ₹19,347 crore as against ₹18,492 crore in the last year period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) net profit rose 10% year-on-year to ₹3,615 crore for the December quarter. It was ₹3,291 crore in the last year period.
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) net profit rose 10% year-on-year to ₹3,615 crore for the December quarter. It was ₹3,291 crore in the last year period.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹19,347 crore as against ₹18,492 crore in the last year period.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹19,347 crore as against ₹18,492 crore in the last year period.
The company EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at ₹10,008 crore, higher by 18% year-on-year, and with this, quarterly EBITDA has crossed ₹10,000 crore for the first time
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!