Reliance Jio Q3 profit rises by 28% to ₹4,638 cr: Key highlights2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- During Q2FY23, the RIL-backed telco recorded a net profit of ₹4,518 crore and revenue of ₹22,521 crore. EBITDA in this quarter stood at ₹12,011 crore.
Telecom giant, Reliance Jio posted double-digit growth in both the top-line and bottom-line front during the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. In the third quarter, Jio garnered a net profit of ₹ ₹4,638 crore, rising by 28.29% compared to a profit of ₹3,615 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, Jio's profitability witnessed a marginal upside of 2.65%.
