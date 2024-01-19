Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3% QoQ to 5,208 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 to 5,208 crore from 5,058 in Q2FY24. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at 25,368 crore, up 2.5% during the quarter ended December from 24,750 crore in Q2FY24. On Friday, Reliance Industries share price closed flat at 2,735.05 apiece on BSE.

On a year-on-year basis, the telecom company reported a 12.3% jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023, from 4,638 crore in Q3FY23. The revenue from operations rose 10.3% from 22,998 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the operating margin decreased slightly to 26.3% from 26.6% in the previous year and 26.4% in the previous quarter.

The telecom operator's total expenses rose 2.5% sequentially to 18,518 crore from 18,063 crore in Q2FY24, and 10% on year from 16,839 crore in the same period the previous year. Licencing and spectrum costs increased by 10% to 2,330 crore from 2,120 crore in the previous year and by 1.7% from 2,290 crore in the previous quarter.

As of the end of December, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.19 times, up from 0.17 times in the same quarter a year ago.

(more to come)

