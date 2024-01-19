Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 to ₹5,208 crore from ₹5,058 in Q2FY24. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at ₹25,368 crore, up 2.5% during the quarter ended December from ₹24,750 crore in Q2FY24. On Friday, Reliance Industries share price closed flat at ₹2,735.05 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a year-on-year basis, the telecom company reported a 12.3% jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023, from 4,638 crore in Q3FY23. The revenue from operations rose 10.3% from ₹22,998 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the operating margin decreased slightly to 26.3% from 26.6% in the previous year and 26.4% in the previous quarter.

The telecom operator's total expenses rose 2.5% sequentially to ₹18,518 crore from ₹18,063 crore in Q2FY24, and 10% on year from ₹16,839 crore in the same period the previous year. Licencing and spectrum costs increased by 10% to ₹2,330 crore from ₹2,120 crore in the previous year and by 1.7% from ₹2,290 crore in the previous quarter.

As of the end of December, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.19 times, up from 0.17 times in the same quarter a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

