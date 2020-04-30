MUMBAI : Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio), the telecom arm of Reliance Industries posted a net profit of ₹2331 crore in the March quarter, up 72% sequentially, driven by higher data consumption and tariffs. On a year on year basis it grew 177.5%. Its operating revenue increased 6.2% sequentially to ₹14835 crore. On a year on year basis it is up 26.6%.

Analysts had estimated revenue growth of around 5% sequentially.Standalone EBITDA was reported at of Rs6,201 crore and EBITDA margin of 41.8%

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹130.6 during the quarter after the operator introduced charges for calls to other operator’s networks in Q3. Last quarter, ARPU was ₹128.

Data consumption continued to grow exponentially to 11.3 GB per user per month from 11.1 GB in the December quarter and average voice consumption of 771 minutes per user per month. Subscriber base as of 31st March 2020 was 387.5 million with net addition of 17.5 million during 4QFY20 slightly below analyst estimates of 20 million additions.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “We are glad that we have made connectivity and operations easier for our customers in these difficult times. Every Jio employee is trained to think Customer First and that has resulted in overwhelming customer response as we are serving close to 40 crore Indians now

In Q3 Jio reported a 62.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,350 crore, on the back of its move from free voice calling to imposing user charges for calls made to other operators.

The operator also said that there was zero impact on Network Operating Centre due to the lockdown despite minimum staff due to high degree of virtualization and network automation. Traffic surge has been handled with combination of capacity augmentation and technology.

Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms Limited and Facebook, Inc. on 22nd April 2020 announced the signing of binding agreements for an investment of ₹43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. Facebook’s investment will translate into a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Of the total investment, ₹14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated