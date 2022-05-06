Telecom giant, Reliance Jio records double-digit growth in the bottom line for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 period. The telco's Q4 PAT rises by 24.2% on a standalone basis to ₹4,173 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,360 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Jio's PAT rises by 15.4% sequentially.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹20,901 crore increasing by 20.4% in Q4FY22 compared to ₹17,358 crore a year ago same period. Q4 revenue logs single-digit growth of 8.03% sequentially.

For the full year, standalone PAT jumps to ₹14,817 crore against ₹12,015 crore in FY21. Revenue advanced to ₹76,977 crore as of March 31, 2022, compared to ₹69,888 crore as of March 31, 2021.

On a consolidated basis, FY22 PAT stood at ₹14,854 crore versus ₹12,071 crore in FY21. Revenue comes at ₹77,356 crore against ₹70,127 crore.