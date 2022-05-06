Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24% to 4,173 cr

Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24% to ₹4,173 cr1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
- Reliance Jio Q4 results: Revenue rose to ₹20,901 crore, according to a BSE filing
Telecom giant Reliance Jio recorded double-digit growth in bottom line for the quarter ending March 31. The telco's Q4 profit rose by 24% on a standalone basis to ₹4,173 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,360 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
On a sequential basis, Jio's PAT increased by 15%.
Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹20,901 crore increasing by 20.4% in Q4FY22 compared to ₹17,358 crore a year ago same period. Q4 revenue logs single-digit growth of 8.03% sequentially.
For the full year, standalone PAT jumped to ₹14,817 crore against ₹12,015 crore in FY21. Revenue advanced to ₹76,977 crore as of March 31, 2022, compared to ₹69,888 crore as of March 31, 2021.
On a consolidated basis, FY22 PAT stood at ₹14,854 crore versus ₹12,071 crore in FY21. Revenue comes at ₹77,356 crore against ₹70,127 crore.