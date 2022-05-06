Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24% to 4,173 cr

Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24% to 4,173 cr

For the full year, standalone PAT jumped to 14,817 crore against 12,015 crore in FY21
06:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Reliance Jio Q4 results: Revenue rose to 20,901 crore, according to a BSE filing

Telecom giant Reliance Jio recorded double-digit growth in bottom line for the quarter ending March 31. The telco's Q4 profit rose by 24% on a standalone basis to 4,173 crore compared to a profit of 3,360 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. 

On a sequential basis, Jio's PAT increased by 15%.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 20,901 crore increasing by 20.4% in Q4FY22 compared to 17,358 crore a year ago same period. Q4 revenue logs single-digit growth of 8.03% sequentially.

For the full year, standalone PAT jumped to 14,817 crore against 12,015 crore in FY21. Revenue advanced to 76,977 crore as of March 31, 2022, compared to 69,888 crore as of March 31, 2021.

On a consolidated basis, FY22 PAT stood at 14,854 crore versus 12,071 crore in FY21. Revenue comes at 77,356 crore against 70,127 crore.