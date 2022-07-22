Reliance Jio reports 24% jump in Q1 net profit to ₹4,335 crore1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 06:14 PM IST
- Revenues of the Reliance Industries Ltd.'s subsidiary grew 21.5% to ₹21,873 crore during the quarter under review
NEW DELHI: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to ₹4,335 crore for the June quarter. Revenues of the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. subsidiary grew 21.5% to ₹21,873 crore during the quarter under review.