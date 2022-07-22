Reliance Jio reports 24% jump in Q1 net profit to 4,335 crore

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the carrier's revenue was expected to grow to ₹23,000 crore while net profit was estimated at ₹4,600 crore, driven by lower interest cost from refinancing of high cost spectrum debt. The brokerage house had pegged the carrier's Ebitda to grow 3.3% sequentially to ₹11,300 crore, with incremental Ebitda margin at 50%.