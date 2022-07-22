Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Reliance Jio reports 24% jump in Q1 net profit to 4,335 crore

Reliance Jio reports 24% jump in Q1 net profit to 4,335 crore

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio reported 24% rise in its Q1 net profit to 4,335 crore. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 06:14 PM ISTGulveen Aulakh

  • Revenues of the Reliance Industries Ltd.'s subsidiary grew 21.5% to 21,873 crore during the quarter under review

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to 4,335 crore for the June quarter. Revenues of the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. subsidiary grew 21.5% to 21,873 crore during the quarter under review.

Sequentially, profit increased by 3.8% and revenue rose 4.6%

The numbers, however, missed analysts' estimates.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the carrier's revenue was expected to grow to 23,000 crore while net profit was estimated at 4,600 crore, driven by lower interest cost from refinancing of high cost spectrum debt. The brokerage house had pegged the carrier's Ebitda to grow 3.3% sequentially to 11,300 crore, with incremental Ebitda margin at 50%.

