Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 66.98% YoY

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.66% YoY & loss decreased by 66.98% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Reliance Power Q1 Results Live
Reliance Power Q1 Results Live

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live : Reliance Power declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 66.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.22%, but the loss saw a substantial decrease of 75.39%.

A significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses contributed to the improved financials. SG&A expenses declined by 62.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 7.91% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating the company's effective cost management strategies.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable increase, surging by 382.73% q-o-q and rising by 11.4% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and improved profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.25, reflecting a significant improvement of 69.1% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS highlights the company's efforts in reducing losses and enhancing shareholder value.

Over the last 1 week, Reliance Power has delivered a return of -6.62%. However, the stock has shown strong performance over longer periods, delivering a 12.48% return in the last 6 months and a 27.68% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of the latest update, Reliance Power has a market capitalization of 11,950.49 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 34.54, while the 52-week low is 15.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Reliance Power Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1992.231996.66-0.22%1921.82+3.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total324.28857.17-62.17%352.12-7.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization250.3287.37-12.9%261.17-4.16%
Total Operating Expense1591.882138.26-25.55%1562.43+1.88%
Operating Income400.35-141.6+382.73%359.39+11.4%
Net Income Before Taxes-73.33-461.35+84.11%-223.97+67.26%
Net Income-97.85-397.56+75.39%-296.31+66.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.25-1.01+75.75%-0.79+69.1%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-97.85Cr
₹1992.23Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsReliance Power Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 66.98% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue