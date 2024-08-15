Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 66.98% YoY

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live : Reliance Power declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 66.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.22%, but the loss saw a substantial decrease of 75.39%.
A significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses contributed to the improved financials. SG&A expenses declined by 62.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 7.91% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating the company's effective cost management strategies.
Operating income witnessed a remarkable increase, surging by 382.73% q-o-q and rising by 11.4% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and improved profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.25, reflecting a significant improvement of 69.1% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS highlights the company's efforts in reducing losses and enhancing shareholder value.
Over the last 1 week, Reliance Power has delivered a return of -6.62%. However, the stock has shown strong performance over longer periods, delivering a 12.48% return in the last 6 months and a 27.68% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of the latest update, Reliance Power has a market capitalization of ₹11,950.49 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹34.54, while the 52-week low is ₹15.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.
Reliance Power Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1992.23
|1996.66
|-0.22%
|1921.82
|+3.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|324.28
|857.17
|-62.17%
|352.12
|-7.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|250.3
|287.37
|-12.9%
|261.17
|-4.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|1591.88
|2138.26
|-25.55%
|1562.43
|+1.88%
|Operating Income
|400.35
|-141.6
|+382.73%
|359.39
|+11.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-73.33
|-461.35
|+84.11%
|-223.97
|+67.26%
|Net Income
|-97.85
|-397.56
|+75.39%
|-296.31
|+66.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.25
|-1.01
|+75.75%
|-0.79
|+69.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-97.85Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1992.23Cr
