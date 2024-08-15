Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 66.98% YoY

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 66.98% YoY

Livemint

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.66% YoY & loss decreased by 66.98% YoY

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live : Reliance Power declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 66.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.22%, but the loss saw a substantial decrease of 75.39%.

A significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses contributed to the improved financials. SG&A expenses declined by 62.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 7.91% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating the company's effective cost management strategies.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income witnessed a remarkable increase, surging by 382.73% q-o-q and rising by 11.4% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and improved profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.25, reflecting a significant improvement of 69.1% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS highlights the company's efforts in reducing losses and enhancing shareholder value.

Over the last 1 week, Reliance Power has delivered a return of -6.62%. However, the stock has shown strong performance over longer periods, delivering a 12.48% return in the last 6 months and a 27.68% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of the latest update, Reliance Power has a market capitalization of 11,950.49 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 34.54, while the 52-week low is 15.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Reliance Power Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1992.231996.66-0.22%1921.82+3.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total324.28857.17-62.17%352.12-7.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization250.3287.37-12.9%261.17-4.16%
Total Operating Expense1591.882138.26-25.55%1562.43+1.88%
Operating Income400.35-141.6+382.73%359.39+11.4%
Net Income Before Taxes-73.33-461.35+84.11%-223.97+67.26%
Net Income-97.85-397.56+75.39%-296.31+66.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.25-1.01+75.75%-0.79+69.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-97.85Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1992.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.