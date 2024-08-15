Reliance Power Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 66.98% YoY

Reliance Power Q1 Results Live : Reliance Power declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 66.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.22%, but the loss saw a substantial decrease of 75.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses contributed to the improved financials. SG&A expenses declined by 62.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 7.91% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating the company's effective cost management strategies.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable increase, surging by 382.73% q-o-q and rising by 11.4% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and improved profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.25, reflecting a significant improvement of 69.1% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS highlights the company's efforts in reducing losses and enhancing shareholder value.

Over the last 1 week, Reliance Power has delivered a return of -6.62%. However, the stock has shown strong performance over longer periods, delivering a 12.48% return in the last 6 months and a 27.68% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of the latest update, Reliance Power has a market capitalization of ₹11,950.49 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹34.54, while the 52-week low is ₹15.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Reliance Power Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1992.23 1996.66 -0.22% 1921.82 +3.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 324.28 857.17 -62.17% 352.12 -7.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 250.3 287.37 -12.9% 261.17 -4.16% Total Operating Expense 1591.88 2138.26 -25.55% 1562.43 +1.88% Operating Income 400.35 -141.6 +382.73% 359.39 +11.4% Net Income Before Taxes -73.33 -461.35 +84.11% -223.97 +67.26% Net Income -97.85 -397.56 +75.39% -296.31 +66.98% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.25 -1.01 +75.75% -0.79 +69.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-97.85Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1992.23Cr

