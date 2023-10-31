Reliance Power Q2 Results: Total income rose to ₹2,130.83 crore during the quarter, from ₹1,945.14 crore last year.

Reliance Power's consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹237.76 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its consolidated net loss stood at ₹340.26 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.

Total income rose to ₹2,130.83 crore during the quarter, from ₹1,945.14 crore last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power, a part of the Reliance Group, is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!