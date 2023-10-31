Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Power Q2 Results: Net loss narrows to 237 crore on higher revenue, income up 9.5% YoY

Reliance Power Q2 Results: Net loss narrows to 237 crore on higher revenue, income up 9.5% YoY

PTI

Reliance Power Q2 Results: Total income rose to 2,130.83 crore during the quarter, from 1,945.14 crore last year.

Chairman, Reliance ADA Group, Anil Ambani speaks at the press conference for Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Reliance Power (File Pic)

Reliance Power's consolidated net loss narrowed to 237.76 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Its consolidated net loss stood at 340.26 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.

Total income rose to 2,130.83 crore during the quarter, from 1,945.14 crore last year.

Reliance Power, a part of the Reliance Group, is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 09:12 PM IST
