Reliance Q1 Results Live Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, will announce its Q1 results today. Reliance earnings for the quarter ended June 2024 is expected to be mixed, with a year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue and profit, but a sequential decline in operating profit and margin, primarily due to challenges in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment. Analysts anticipate that the Reliance retail and telecom divisions will deliver strong performance, while its O2C business may decline due to weaker gross refining margins (GRMs). Stay tuned to our Reliance Q1 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
EBITDA and net profit for the April-June quarter are estimated to decline sequentially, primarily due to challenges in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.
Reliance share price traded over a percent lower on Friday, ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today. Reliance stock was down 1.02% at ₹3138.15 apiece on the BSE.
The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 19 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 2024.