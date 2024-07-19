Reliance Q1 Results Live Updates: Retail, Jio, oil & gas likely to drive earnings growth; O2C biz may decline

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST

Reliance Q1 Results Live Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the energy-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, will announce its Q1 results today. Reliance earnings in Q1FY25 is expected to be mixed as better performance in retail and telecom divisions may be offset by weak O2C business.