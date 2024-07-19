Reliance Q1 Results: Net profit declines 5.4% yoy to ₹15,138 crore: Revenues improve 12% yoy

  • Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Net profit for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 declined 5.5% year-on-year to 15,138 crore compared to 16,011 crore in the year ago quarter.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published19 Jul 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Reliance Industries Q1 Results- Net profit declines 5.5% yoy
Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Net profit attributable to the owners of the company for Reliance Industries during the quarter ending June'2024 at 15,138 Crore declined 5.4% compared to 16,011 crore in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis the net profit decline was steeper 20% compared to 18,951 crore in the March'2024 quarter

Reliance Industries Revenues from Operations at 236, 217 Crore also increased 12% year on year compared to 210,831 crore in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis revenues were 2.7% lower compared to 264,834 crore

The reported Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation at 42,748 crore for Reliance Industries however came 2% higher compared to 41,906  crore in the year ago quarter

The depreciation costs surged 15.5%  yoy to 13,596 crore. Finance costs also increased by 1.4% Y-o-Y to 5,918 crore primarily due to higher interest rates impacting the net profit growth.

The weakness in the oil to chemicals segment pulled down the operating performance. Oil to Chemical Ebitda was lower by 14.3% on account of lower gasoline cracks and lower down stream chemicals profitability.

 

(More to come)

 

