Reliance Q1 results tomorrow; O2C segment may be weak; telecom, retail to lend support3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Reliance Industries' Q1FY24 results may be impacted by weak performance in the oil and chemicals segment, but the retail and telecom segments are expected to show healthy growth that could offset the weakness.
The June quarter results of Reliance Industries (RIL) may come on the softer side due to the subdued performance of the O2C (oil to chemicals) segment. However, the retail and telecom segment is likely to show healthy growth which could offset the weakness in the company's O2C business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×