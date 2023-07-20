The June quarter results of Reliance Industries (RIL) may come on the softer side due to the subdued performance of the O2C (oil to chemicals) segment. However, the retail and telecom segment is likely to show healthy growth which could offset the weakness in the company's O2C business.

The diversified conglomerate will release its April-June quarter (Q1FY24) scorecard on Friday, July 21.

Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services demerged with Reliance Industries today. Jio Financial Services was valued at ₹261.85 per share on the National Stock Exchange at the end of a special pre-open call auction session conducted in the capital market segment for price discovery on Thursday. This follows its demerger with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the share price of which fell to ₹2,580.

O2C segment may turn out weak

Brokerage firms expect RIL to report weaker numbers for its oil and chemicals segment which could drag the consolidated revenue and profit figures.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a decline in RIL's Q1FY24 revenue and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. As per the estimates of the brokerage firm, RIL may report net sales of ₹2,03,400 crore, lower by 7.2 per cent YoY while the company's adjusted PAT may come at ₹16,800 crore, down 6.5 per cent YoY.

Motilal expects RIL's consolidated EBITDA for the June quarter at ₹38,600 crore, up 2 per cent YoY but flat QoQ. The brokerage firm expects production meant for sale at 17mmt (up 4 per cent QoQ) and EBITDA/mt at $101.1, which will be flat QoQ.

For the O2C segment, Motilal also expects EBITDA at ₹18,400 crore, down 17 per cent YoY and up 2 per cent QoQ.

"Further clarity on ₹75,000 crore announcements in the new energy business, growth in retail store additions, and any pricing action in telecom are the key monitorable," Motilal said.

As per the estimates of Kotak Institutional Equities, RIL’s standalone EBITDA may decline 14 per cent QoQ on weaker GRM (gross refinery margins), and flat petrochemicals margins, but partly offset by marginally higher E&P (exploration and production) profitability.

"We expect consolidated EBITDA to decline by a modest 2 per cent QoQ, as weaker standalone performance is offset by benefits of fuel over-recoveries in O2C, and QoQ improvements in Jio and Retail," Kotak said.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management expects RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to decline one per cent YoY and two per cent QoQ on weak O2C, partially offset by strong gas (prices up +22 per cent YoY/flat QoQ), retail and digital. The brokerage firm expects RIL's O2C to remain subdued on weak refining (GRMs down 80 per cent YoY) as well as weak petrochemicals due to weak demand. Weak petrochemicals may be partially offset by a 64 per cent YoY and a 16 per cent QoQ dip in feedstock Ethane price, Nuvama said.

Telecom and retail

Motilal Oswal expects Reliance Jio's net revenue to rise 9.2 per cent YoY while PAT may rise 11 per cent YoY.

Motilal expects Reliance Jio's revenue to grow 2 per cent sequentially, led by a 2 per cent QoQ growth in subscribers and 0.5 per cent QoQ growth in ARPU. ARPU is expected to improve to ₹180 with subscribers at 44.7 crore, Motilal said.

Jio's EBITDA margin, as per Motilal Oswal, may improve by 20 bps QoQ and the brokerage firm expects an EBITDA of 52.4 per cent.

Kotak expects Jio's EBITDA to increase 3 per cent QoQ, driven by nearly 90 lakh overall net subscriber adds, blended ARPU improving to ₹181 on subs mix improvement, rising FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) contribution, and QoQ higher days in Q1.

For Reliance Retail, Kotak expects EBITDA to increase by nearly 3 per cent QoQ driven by increased store footprint, and benefits of operating leverage.

For the retail segment, Nuvama expects EBITDA to grow 24 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ on higher footfall.

Jio's EBITDA may rise 11 per cent YoY but may remain flat QoQ on a high subscriber base (up 6 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ, Nuvama said. The brokerage firm believes Jio ARPU may remain flat YoY and QoQ in Q1FY24 at ₹171.

