Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management expects RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to decline one per cent YoY and two per cent QoQ on weak O2C, partially offset by strong gas (prices up +22 per cent YoY/flat QoQ), retail and digital. The brokerage firm expects RIL's O2C to remain subdued on weak refining (GRMs down 80 per cent YoY) as well as weak petrochemicals due to weak demand. Weak petrochemicals may be partially offset by a 64 per cent YoY and a 16 per cent QoQ dip in feedstock Ethane price, Nuvama said.