Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings

Reliance Industries Q2 result: Reliance Industries reported a 3.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to 19,101 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Oct 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3380D
Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3380D(Reuters)

Reliance Industries Q2 result: Reliance Industries, India's oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth, reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to 19,101 crore from 19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's consolidated profit rose by 9.5 per cent for the July-September quarter of the current financial year. In Q1FY25, the company reported a profit of 17,448 crore.

The consolidated gross revenue of the firm saw a tepid increase of 0.8 per cent YoY to 2,58,027 crore for the quarter under review, against 2,55,996 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business. This helped partially offset the weak contribution from the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business, which was impacted by unfavourable global demand-supply dynamics," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsReliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.