Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings

Reliance Industries Q2 result: Reliance Industries, India's oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth, reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to ₹19,101 crore from ₹19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's consolidated profit rose by 9.5 per cent for the July-September quarter of the current financial year. In Q1FY25, the company reported a profit of ₹17,448 crore.

The consolidated gross revenue of the firm saw a tepid increase of 0.8 per cent YoY to ₹2,58,027 crore for the quarter under review, against ₹2,55,996 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business. This helped partially offset the weak contribution from the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business, which was impacted by unfavourable global demand-supply dynamics," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited.