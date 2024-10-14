Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings
BREAKING NEWS

Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings

Nishant Kumar

Reliance Industries Q2 result: Reliance Industries reported a 3.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to 19,101 crore.

Reliance Q2 result: Profit, EBITDA decline YoY; 5 key takeaways from RIL September quarter earnings. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3380D

Reliance Industries Q2 result: Reliance Industries, India's oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth, reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to 19,101 crore from 19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's consolidated profit rose by 9.5 per cent for the July-September quarter of the current financial year. In Q1FY25, the company reported a profit of 17,448 crore.

The consolidated gross revenue of the firm saw a tepid increase of 0.8 per cent YoY to 2,58,027 crore for the quarter under review, against 2,55,996 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business. This helped partially offset the weak contribution from the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business, which was impacted by unfavourable global demand-supply dynamics," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

(More to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.