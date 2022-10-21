Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Reliance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit dips to 13,656 cr, misses estimates

Reliance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit dips to 13,656 cr, misses estimates

1 min read . 07:55 PM ISTMeghna Sen
On Friday ahead of the results, Reliance Industries scrip closed 2,470.00 on NSE.

  • Reliance Q2 results: Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex, reported 33.7% increase in revenue from operations at 2.32 lakh crore in the September quarter

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 2022 at 13,656 crore, down 0.18 % YoY. It was 13,680 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q2FY22).

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate fell 24% as against 17,955 crore in the previous June quarter.

According to analysts' estimates, RIL was expected to report a double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated net revenue and profit for the September quarter.

Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex, reported 33.7% increase in revenue from operations at 2.32 lakh crore in the quarter under review. The company had posted revenue of 1.74 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Segment wise, revenues from the dominant oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business increased by a massive 33% to 1.41 lakh crore in the reporting period. It was 1.2 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed at 2,470.00, down 1.22% from previous day's close.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications.
