Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 2022 at ₹13,656 crore, down 0.18 % YoY. It was ₹13,680 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q2FY22).
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate fell 24% as against ₹17,955 crore in the previous June quarter.
According to analysts' estimates, RIL was expected to report a double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated net revenue and profit for the September quarter.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex, reported 33.7% increase in revenue from operations at ₹2.32 lakh crore in the quarter under review. The company had posted revenue of ₹1.74 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
Segment wise, revenues from the dominant oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business increased by a massive 33% to ₹1.41 lakh crore in the reporting period. It was ₹1.2 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.
On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed at ₹2,470.00, down 1.22% from previous day's close.
