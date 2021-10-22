Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,680 crore the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY22). It is up 43% from ₹9,567 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q2FY21).

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's revenue from operations grew 49% to ₹1.74 lakh crore in the second quarter. The company had posted revenue of ₹1.16 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries said: “I am pleased that Reliance has posted a strong performance in 2Q FY22. This demonstrates the inherent strengths of our businesses and the robust recovery of the Indian and global economies. All our businesses reflect growth over pre-Covid levels. Our operational and financial performance reflects sharp recovery in the retail segment and sustained growth in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and digital services business."

"Our O2C business benefited from sharp recovery in demand across products and higher transportation fuel margins. Reliance Retail continues to grow on the back of rapid expansion of both physical stores and digital offerings resulting in healthy growth in revenues and margin expansion," Ambani said.

Reliance Industries' telecom and digital arm Jio Platforms reported a net profit of ₹3,728 crore for the second quarter, up 23% from ₹3,019 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations of Jio rose to ₹19,777 crore in Q2 from ₹18,496 crore in the last year quarter.

“Jio business continues to transform the broadband market in India and set new benchmarks for the industry," Ambani added.

On Friday ahead of the results, Reliance Industries scrip closed flat at ₹2,627.40 on NSE. The shares of India's largest company by market capitalisation have risen by 32.11% since the start of the year as against 29% rise in Nifty Index.

Earlier this month, RIL scrip has hit a record high of ₹2,751 and is eyeing ₹3,000 in the medium-term. Currently, the index heavyweight is trading higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

